Danny Hughes
June 26, 1949 - June 15, 2021
Danny Faulconer Hughes, 71, of Madison Heights, beloved brother, uncle and good neighbor, left this world on June 15, 2021. He was born on June 26, 1949, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Irene and Frank Hughes of Gladstone, Virginia. He is survived by his sister, Martha Hash aka "Sis" and niece, Monique Newman (Keith) of Powhatan, Virginia. He also leaves behind kind and caring neighbors, Dave and Mary Dumonsau and their son, Joseph, of Madison Heights, Virginia.
He led a full and eventful life and will be missed. At the request of the deceased, funeral services will be private. Online condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Highway, P.O. Box 245
Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.