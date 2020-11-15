Menu
Danny Lee Wheeler
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
Danny Lee Wheeler

Danny Lee Wheeler, 70, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his residence.

Born on June 30, 1950, he was the son of Lula Maddox Wheeler and the late Homer Haywood Wheeler Sr. Danny served in the Army Nation Guard. He logged with his Dad for Clifford Pulpwood Co. and retired from L.C. Trucking after many years. He was a member of Clifford Baptist Church.

Danny loved his family, friends, music, fishing, and hunting. He never met a stranger. Anyone was welcomed at his home. He will be missed by many.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Christy Carr (Jeff) of Amherst; son, Wendell S. Wheeler of New York; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; a special friend, Sharon Wheeler; and a very dedicated friend, Kenny Maddox.

Danny had two brothers, Edward Wheeler (Carolyn) and Haywood Wheeler Jr.; three sisters, June Mays (Carroll), Debbie Butler (J.W.), and Melissa Wheeler; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Brooke "Pole-Cat" Wheeler.

A service will be conducted at a later date.

Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst, www.DriskillFuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 15, 2020.
