Danny Eugene Marshall
Danny Eugene Marshall, 77, of Forest, Va., died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Lacy Marshall and Ethel Simms Marshall.
He was born on April 30, 1944, in Lynchburg, Virginia, he attended Brookville High School and served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a former member of the Elks Club. Danny was retired from GE/Ericsson. As the owner of Danny Marshall Photography he enjoyed capturing the special moments of weddings, many swim meets, and little league games.
Danny loved his family, he never missed a swim team event, tennis match, basketball or baseball game that his children participated in. He was a charter member of Timberlake Christian Church, where he remained active until Alzheimer's kept him home. A special thank you to the neighbors and friends who would stop by and chat with Dan during the days he spent sitting on the front porch.
For many years he enjoyed packing the camper for family trips and many happy summers at Myrtle Beach. Special summer weekends were spent at his parent's cabin on Smith Mountain Lake. He loved playing golf, following Brookville High School sports and the Washington Redskins (his favorite football team).
Surviving are his devoted wife, Marian Engledove "Sis" Marshall; daughter, Kimberly M. Falinski; son, Kenneth D. Marshall and wife, Randi; grandchildren, Jordan Falinski, Kaitlin Falinski, Zach Marshall, Noa Marshall, and great-grandson, Kaden Marshall Falinski.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Monday, June 14, 2021, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Military honors by the American Legion Post 16. The family requests that all attending the service that have not had a COVID 19 vaccine to wear a mask.
Memorial donations may be made to Timberlake Christian Church, 20261 Lynchburg Hwy, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 12, 2021.