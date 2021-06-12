Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danny Eugene Marshall
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Danny Eugene Marshall

Danny Eugene Marshall, 77, of Forest, Va., died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Lacy Marshall and Ethel Simms Marshall.

He was born on April 30, 1944, in Lynchburg, Virginia, he attended Brookville High School and served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a former member of the Elks Club. Danny was retired from GE/Ericsson. As the owner of Danny Marshall Photography he enjoyed capturing the special moments of weddings, many swim meets, and little league games.

Danny loved his family, he never missed a swim team event, tennis match, basketball or baseball game that his children participated in. He was a charter member of Timberlake Christian Church, where he remained active until Alzheimer's kept him home. A special thank you to the neighbors and friends who would stop by and chat with Dan during the days he spent sitting on the front porch.

For many years he enjoyed packing the camper for family trips and many happy summers at Myrtle Beach. Special summer weekends were spent at his parent's cabin on Smith Mountain Lake. He loved playing golf, following Brookville High School sports and the Washington Redskins (his favorite football team).

Surviving are his devoted wife, Marian Engledove "Sis" Marshall; daughter, Kimberly M. Falinski; son, Kenneth D. Marshall and wife, Randi; grandchildren, Jordan Falinski, Kaitlin Falinski, Zach Marshall, Noa Marshall, and great-grandson, Kaden Marshall Falinski.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Monday, June 14, 2021, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Military honors by the American Legion Post 16. The family requests that all attending the service that have not had a COVID 19 vaccine to wear a mask.

Memorial donations may be made to Timberlake Christian Church, 20261 Lynchburg Hwy, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
Lynchburg, VA
Jun
14
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
harp Funeral Home
Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So Sorry to hear of DANNY´s passing We have great memories of him in our days At Poplar Forest
Bill & Peggy White
Friend
June 15, 2021
Marian, I'm so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
Barbara Rexrode
June 13, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Larry Dixon
June 13, 2021
Marian, I'm sorry to hear of Danny's passing. I pray God will comfort you and your family during this difficult time.
Carroll Shelton
June 12, 2021
Marian, I am so sorry. My thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Jean Gilliam
June 12, 2021
I graduated from BHS (`66) and knew Danny. He was very kind to me following the death of my brother, Doug, in October `61. My other brother, Scott (BHS`64), knew Danny, too. I send my sincere "BHS Bee"sympathies to Danny´s family.
Kathryn J.Drury
School
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results