David Lee Archie Jr.
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
David Lee Archie Jr.

David Lee Archie, Jr., "Lil David", 34, of Lynchburg, Va. departed this life on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born on September 29, 1986, and was preceded in death by his mother, Deloris Archie and two infant sons, Nathan and Taven Archie.

David is survived by his wife of 17 years, TaCora Archie; two sons, Da'Vonta and Christian Archie; a daughter, Kayleigh Nicole Archie; his father, David Lee Archie Sr.; his siblings, Akeya Cabbell, Tony Poe, Elijah Harvey, Danielle Archie, Amber Archie, Alicia Davis, Ciara and LJ Archie; uncles, Thomas Archie, Lorenza Archie; and a host of other uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews who love him dearly.

A celebration of David's life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Dr. Floyd Archie Sr., Eulogist. A visitation will be held from 7 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Interment will be in the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You all have our deepest condolences on the loss of your loved one. May his soul rest comfortably. May GOD send you all comfort during this difficult time.
Mrs. Verna Roundtree & Family
September 18, 2021
rest in peace you always had a beautiful smile and a great laugh to go with it. keep my david bear for ever. may God bring peace to your family Ms Betty
Betty Hendricks
September 16, 2021
Sending prayers to the family and friends Wishing you a peaceful sleep Lil David RIP
Deborah Martin
September 15, 2021
