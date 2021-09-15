David Lee Archie Jr.David Lee Archie, Jr., "Lil David", 34, of Lynchburg, Va. departed this life on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born on September 29, 1986, and was preceded in death by his mother, Deloris Archie and two infant sons, Nathan and Taven Archie.David is survived by his wife of 17 years, TaCora Archie; two sons, Da'Vonta and Christian Archie; a daughter, Kayleigh Nicole Archie; his father, David Lee Archie Sr.; his siblings, Akeya Cabbell, Tony Poe, Elijah Harvey, Danielle Archie, Amber Archie, Alicia Davis, Ciara and LJ Archie; uncles, Thomas Archie, Lorenza Archie; and a host of other uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews who love him dearly.A celebration of David's life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Dr. Floyd Archie Sr., Eulogist. A visitation will be held from 7 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Interment will be in the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.