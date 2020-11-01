Menu
David Aubery Norton
March 24, 1967 - October 29, 2020

David Aubery Norton, 53, of 793 Lynch Road, Altavista, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was the husband of Julia Vernesa Witcher Norton for 23 years. He was born on March 24, 1967, in Hartford, Conn., a son of the late Theodore Francis Norton Jr. and Ruth Carolyn Graves Norton. He was a former employee of Bennett's Mechanical.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one stepdaughter, Amelia Dawson and her husband, Sellaci, of Las Vegas, Nev.; one brother, Michael Norton and his wife, Kathleen, of Southington, Conn.; four sisters, Min Norton Jenkins and her husband, Reginald, of Lynchburg, Annette Wiggins of Virginia Beach, Katherine Norton-Malek and her husband, Richard, of Walden, N.Y., and Pattie Jean Grabowski of Infield, Conn.; three sisters-in-law, Cynthia Berger of Hurt, Monica Richardson and her husband, Jonathan of Hawaii, and Serona Stockton and her husband, Reggie, of Hurt; two brothers-in-law, Jack Reynolds Jr. and his wife, Tracey, of North Carolina, and Dwayne Marvin Reynolds of Altavista; one grandchild, Simir Dawson of Las Vegas, Nev.; dearest nephews, Kevin Jenkins and his wife, Monique, of Lynchburg, and Ian Jenkins and his wife, Shanna, of Lynchburg; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Cobbins; and a dear aunt, Annabeth Elizabeth Hall.

Viewing of David will be available from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider The American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Rd., Ste. 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
