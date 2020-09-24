Menu
David "Dr. Dave" Richard Krogol
1978 - 2020
BORN
1978
DIED
2020
David "Dr. Dave" Richard Krogol October 29, 1978 - September 19, 2020David Richard Krogol, 41, of Lynchburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his residence.Born on October 29, 1978, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., he was the beloved son of Richard Stanley Krogol "Rick" and Johanna Campbell Krogol "Jonni".He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Stanley and Dolores Krogol; maternal grandparents, Donald and Helga Campbell; an uncle, DJ Krogol; and his canine companion, Hunter.Dr. Dave was a distributor for Martin Potato Bread and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He was also a member of The Knights of Columbus and enjoyed collecting Peanuts Comic memorabilia and spending time with his family and friends.In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Heather Christina Krogol and husband, Joshua Garrett, of Lynchburg; a niece and nephew, Cadence and Drake Garrett; aunts and uncles, Ken Krogol and Belinda Jackson, Cathy and Chris Canzonetta, Matt and Wendy Krogol, Rob Krogol, Don and Suzette Krogol, Joe and Christi Campbell, Jerry Campbell; godchild, Caitlin Canzonetta; his canine companion, Ace; and many other relatives and friends.The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg.A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church by the Rev. Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush. Family and friends are welcome at the church. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and church.Memorial contributions may be made in memory of David Krogol to the Holy Cross JOY Fund c/o Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504.Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Sep
26
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Jonni and Rick, Im so sorry for the sudden loss of your son. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Ellen
Ellen DeLuca
September 24, 2020
Oh Dave...the world will never be the same...and neither will we. We love you and miss you immensely. Thank you for being such a wonderful friend and awesome uncle to Luke, Parker and Sam.
Rachel C Nickerson
September 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brother. I will miss you always. Sincere condolences from the Yeung Family.
Victoria Yeung
September 23, 2020
Such a sweet genuine young man we loved dearly. Going to miss your sweet smile and hugs. Rest high on the mountain. Praying for your family. Love Don, Suzette, Kyle and Krystal Krogol
Suzette Krogol
Family
September 23, 2020