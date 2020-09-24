David "Dr. Dave" Richard Krogol October 29, 1978 - September 19, 2020 David Richard Krogol, 41, of Lynchburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his residence. Born on October 29, 1978, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., he was the beloved son of Richard Stanley Krogol "Rick" and Johanna Campbell Krogol "Jonni". He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Stanley and Dolores Krogol; maternal grandparents, Donald and Helga Campbell; an uncle, DJ Krogol; and his canine companion, Hunter. Dr. Dave was a distributor for Martin Potato Bread and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He was also a member of The Knights of Columbus and enjoyed collecting Peanuts Comic memorabilia and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Heather Christina Krogol and husband, Joshua Garrett, of Lynchburg; a niece and nephew, Cadence and Drake Garrett; aunts and uncles, Ken Krogol and Belinda Jackson, Cathy and Chris Canzonetta, Matt and Wendy Krogol, Rob Krogol, Don and Suzette Krogol, Joe and Christi Campbell, Jerry Campbell; godchild, Caitlin Canzonetta; his canine companion, Ace; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church by the Rev. Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush. Family and friends are welcome at the church. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and church. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of David Krogol to the Holy Cross JOY Fund c/o Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com .