David Charles Etheridge
On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, David Charles Etheridge left Lynchburg, Virginia, and went to his eternal home with the Lord.
Born in Norfolk, on New Year's Day of 1960 to Elias and Christine Etheridge, married to Darlene, and blessed with two children, Calvin Etheridge and wife, Meredith, of Lynchburg, and Claire Phillips and husband, Henry, of Falls Church, and two grandchildren, Caroline and Charles Etheridge, David earned degrees from the College of William and Mary, Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, and Union Theological Seminary. He considered it a privilege to serve the Lord by pastoring churches in North Carolina and Virginia, including two in Lynchburg.
Also surviving are his brother, Robert Etheridge and his wife, Nina Li, of Alexandria; sister, Linda Etheridge of Chesapeake, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. A private service of inurnment will precede the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Saint Andrew Building Fund or the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center. "Thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ."
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Etheridge family (239-0331).
Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2021.