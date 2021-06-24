Menu
David Charles Etheridge
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
David Charles Etheridge

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, David Charles Etheridge left Lynchburg, Virginia, and went to his eternal home with the Lord.

Born in Norfolk, on New Year's Day of 1960 to Elias and Christine Etheridge, married to Darlene, and blessed with two children, Calvin Etheridge and wife, Meredith, of Lynchburg, and Claire Phillips and husband, Henry, of Falls Church, and two grandchildren, Caroline and Charles Etheridge, David earned degrees from the College of William and Mary, Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, and Union Theological Seminary. He considered it a privilege to serve the Lord by pastoring churches in North Carolina and Virginia, including two in Lynchburg.

Also surviving are his brother, Robert Etheridge and his wife, Nina Li, of Alexandria; sister, Linda Etheridge of Chesapeake, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. A private service of inurnment will precede the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Saint Andrew Building Fund or the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center. "Thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ."

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Etheridge family (239-0331).

Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear my thoughts and prayers with his family he was so kind and generous he will be missed but he is in heaven and is suffering no more god bless
Jenny Obrien
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of David´s passing. Such a good guy always had such a nice smile and kind soul//I´m sure he will be greatly missed BUT Heaven has gained a treasure....
Kathryn Sheets Longworth
July 2, 2021
Thinking of all of you at this difficult time!
Ginger Paris
June 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. David impacted my life greatly as well as so many others during his life and ministry among us. I thank God for who he was and Whose he is. Much love during this time of grief.
D Howard Askins
June 27, 2021
I was deeply saddened to here that David had passed. He was a good friend and I enjoyed the time I spent with him at dialysis talking about the Lord. Darlene I pray for peace and strength for you during this time. Heaven gained another angel. No more hurting, sickness and dialysis for him. He's sitting at the right hand of God watching over his family. Rest in paradise David. It was a blessing knowing you. Until I see you again in Glory. Francine
Francine A Doubt
June 27, 2021
Darlene and Family, We are so sorry to hear of David's home-going, but rejoice in his life. You are in our prayers, Gary and Margaret Shanks
Gary and Margaret Shanks
June 27, 2021
It saddens me to hear about the passing of David, my former pastor and friend, but at the same time, I am overjoyed that The Lord gave me the opportunity to know and be friends with such a kind, loving and wonderful person. For now, I will miss his wit, wisdom and infectious smile, but I'm confident that we will meet again in God's glorious kingdom, where there will be eternal peace, joy and no suffering.
Michael Hudson
June 26, 2021
Darlene and family, our hearts and prayers are with you in this time of David's death. May you know God's healing presence, and find comfort and strength in David's witness to the love of God in Jesus Christ. He touched so many people with that love!
Karen Crutchfield
June 26, 2021
David did so much for Saint Andrew, the community, and his family. My sympathy to all of you. I knew him because he invited me to come back to Saint Andrew and do a retreat one time since I had formerly served as pastor. He was a wonderful person. Grace and peace, Robert Robert Ramey
Robert Ramey
June 25, 2021
Dear Darlene, my heart goes out to you and your children at this time. When we lived in Lynchburg, Ray and I were blessed with both of you as cherished friends. I have kept a note where he had comforted me in a particular struggle, and I always loved seeing your smile at BRPC. May Our Lord comfort you, love, Sue
Sue Ganthner
June 25, 2021
Wilson and Jana Hitchings
June 25, 2021
From One David-Charles to the family of another David-Charles; What a silent giant your David-Charles was to me. He came into the former Rivermont Church when the additions and completion of the organ were in process. His presence, conversations and wonderful pastoral skills were often an hourly gift to me. Many times each day he would come into the church and look at the happenings in the organ chambers. In my 42 years of public ministry he remains one of the kindest, most loving and honest pastors that I had the privilege's of serving beside. he was indeed consumed and totally rinsed with the presence of the Holy. I was heart broken when our mutual ministries went other directions. Today, and for the rest of my days I will be singing a song deep within me that our lives intersected, even for a moment. What a wonderful and effectual agent of the glorious gospel he was to and for me, and likely hundreds of other souls. When pure love is present both the recipient and the donor become so elided that neither is distinguishable from the other... David-Charles was pure love! Thanks be to God for his Incarnation among us!
David-Charles Campbell
June 25, 2021
Darlene, Calvin and Claire: We want to send our love and prayers to you. David was a true Christian man and practiced what he preached. We were blessed to have known him and worked with him when he was at Carmel Presbyterian. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Love, Jo Ann & Ed
Jo Ann and Ed Land
June 24, 2021
I know that David had been suffering for some time in his earthly body, but now his soul is free and worshipping his Lord and Savior. May the God of all comfort wrap His arms of love around his family.
Caroline Street
June 24, 2021
David meant alot to my daughter robin, he and Darlene always went out of the way to take her to dinner or lunch,he Came to my house when my son died to help Robin thru it,it also helped me.i could never thank him enough.he will be missed Tremendously. Sending prayers and love to David's family.theresa baker
Theresa baker
June 24, 2021
David was a wonderful pastor and friend. He was such a blessing to our family. He will be dearly missed, but we rejoice that he is with our Lord. We send our love and condolences to his family.
The Tall Family
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry to know of David's passing. He was such a wonderful person. Love and prayers to all the family.
Barbara Lucy
June 24, 2021
David was such a kind, compassionate man. Praying for comfort for the family.
Carol Godwin
June 24, 2021
Darlene and Family, It was a Great Blessing to know David! His thoughtfulness, kind manner were always appreciated. His Love of the Lord was always evident. It is a comfort to know he is no longer in pain. Wesley and I felt so Blessed that we were able to be at St. Andrew's that Sunday to see you guys. You and Family are in our thoughts and prayers. Sharon and Wesley Winfree
Sharon H Winfree
June 24, 2021
