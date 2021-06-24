From One David-Charles to the family of another David-Charles; What a silent giant your David-Charles was to me. He came into the former Rivermont Church when the additions and completion of the organ were in process. His presence, conversations and wonderful pastoral skills were often an hourly gift to me. Many times each day he would come into the church and look at the happenings in the organ chambers. In my 42 years of public ministry he remains one of the kindest, most loving and honest pastors that I had the privilege's of serving beside. he was indeed consumed and totally rinsed with the presence of the Holy. I was heart broken when our mutual ministries went other directions. Today, and for the rest of my days I will be singing a song deep within me that our lives intersected, even for a moment. What a wonderful and effectual agent of the glorious gospel he was to and for me, and likely hundreds of other souls. When pure love is present both the recipient and the donor become so elided that neither is distinguishable from the other... David-Charles was pure love! Thanks be to God for his Incarnation among us!

David-Charles Campbell Work June 25, 2021