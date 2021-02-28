David "Jimmy" Monroe Litten
David "Jimmy" Monroe Litten was born February 7, 1928, and joined his Lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Jimmy served his country in the United States Army at the tail end of World War II, in occupied Japan. Upon his return home, he began a career working with pure breed Angus show cattle and received the Virginia Angus Association Herdsman of the Year, two years in a row. When he left cattle farming, he and his grandsons started Litten Paint Contracting LLC. Jimmy was a dedicated member and usher of Timberlake Baptist Church for 56 years.
Finally retiring at the age of 86, he was preceded in death by his father, Charles Dallas Litten; mother, Velda Wine Litten; stepmother, Eva Clem Litten; three sisters, Norma Will, Laura Hinkle, Evelyn Yount; and two brothers, Beverly Litten and Larry Litten.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Pullen Litten; one daughter, Charlotte Wilson (Mike); two sons, JR Litten (Sherry), and David Litten (Vickie); eight grandchildren, Michael Wilson, Jamie Wilson, Brad Wilson (Elizabeth), Ehren Litten (Toni), Beth Hester (Timmy), Sarah Litten, Kelly Campbell (Matt), and Charlie Litten; 10 great-grandchildren, Brandon Litten, Bryce Litten, Kaylin Campbell, Jayden Litten, Greyson Campbell, Delanie Litten, Kelton Litten, Nathaniel Wilson, Kamden Litten, and Jason Wilson; four brothers Charles, Roy, Randy, Jerry; three sisters, Teresa, Sandra, Mary; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gail and Darrel Tharrington.
Visitation will be held at Tharp Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with the graveside service to follow at North Bedford Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, honorary donations can be made to Timberlake Christian School, 202 Horizon Drive, Forest, VA 24551.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.