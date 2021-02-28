Menu
David Monroe "Jimmy" Litten
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
David "Jimmy" Monroe Litten

David "Jimmy" Monroe Litten was born February 7, 1928, and joined his Lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Jimmy served his country in the United States Army at the tail end of World War II, in occupied Japan. Upon his return home, he began a career working with pure breed Angus show cattle and received the Virginia Angus Association Herdsman of the Year, two years in a row. When he left cattle farming, he and his grandsons started Litten Paint Contracting LLC. Jimmy was a dedicated member and usher of Timberlake Baptist Church for 56 years.

Finally retiring at the age of 86, he was preceded in death by his father, Charles Dallas Litten; mother, Velda Wine Litten; stepmother, Eva Clem Litten; three sisters, Norma Will, Laura Hinkle, Evelyn Yount; and two brothers, Beverly Litten and Larry Litten.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Pullen Litten; one daughter, Charlotte Wilson (Mike); two sons, JR Litten (Sherry), and David Litten (Vickie); eight grandchildren, Michael Wilson, Jamie Wilson, Brad Wilson (Elizabeth), Ehren Litten (Toni), Beth Hester (Timmy), Sarah Litten, Kelly Campbell (Matt), and Charlie Litten; 10 great-grandchildren, Brandon Litten, Bryce Litten, Kaylin Campbell, Jayden Litten, Greyson Campbell, Delanie Litten, Kelton Litten, Nathaniel Wilson, Kamden Litten, and Jason Wilson; four brothers Charles, Roy, Randy, Jerry; three sisters, Teresa, Sandra, Mary; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gail and Darrel Tharrington.

Visitation will be held at Tharp Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with the graveside service to follow at North Bedford Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, honorary donations can be made to Timberlake Christian School, 202 Horizon Drive, Forest, VA 24551.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory


Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
Aunt Barbara and family, please know that our love and prayers are with you at this time. I will always remember Uncle Jimmy for his wonderful smile. He was fun to be around. Love, Pam, Clarence and family.
Pam Campbell
March 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Kristy from Waytec Electronics
February 28, 2021
You will be missed,a good friend
Lennie ,Linda,Tiffany Creasey
February 28, 2021
