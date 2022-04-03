Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Allen Mays
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mausoleum in Fort Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
David Allen Mays

David Allen Mays, 86, of Madison Heights, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was the husband of the late Linda Morgan Mays.

He was born in Appomattox, on January 25, 1936, a son of the late Louis Gleaves and Rhetta Mays. He was a member of Timberlake Baptist Church and retired from General Electric.

David loved the outdoors; he was the happiest at the river with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Darrell Mays (Jenny) and Deborah Blankenship (Billy), stepchildren, Bryan Morris (Jane) and Valerie Kidd; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, David Allen Mays Jr.; a step son-in-law, Bootsie Kidd, three brothers and three sisters.

The family would like to thank Patrick Daly and his team at Runk & Pratt Pearls of Life along with Bridgette Alexander and her team Seven Hills Hospice for their wonderful care of David.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Mausoleum in Fort Hill Memorial Park the service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bill Evans officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to The Alzheimer's Association, act.akz.org/donate.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mausoleum in Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Apr
4
Service
2:00p.m.
Mausoleum in Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.