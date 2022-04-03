David Allen Mays
David Allen Mays, 86, of Madison Heights, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was the husband of the late Linda Morgan Mays.
He was born in Appomattox, on January 25, 1936, a son of the late Louis Gleaves and Rhetta Mays. He was a member of Timberlake Baptist Church and retired from General Electric.
David loved the outdoors; he was the happiest at the river with his family.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Darrell Mays (Jenny) and Deborah Blankenship (Billy), stepchildren, Bryan Morris (Jane) and Valerie Kidd; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, David Allen Mays Jr.; a step son-in-law, Bootsie Kidd, three brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to thank Patrick Daly and his team at Runk & Pratt Pearls of Life along with Bridgette Alexander and her team Seven Hills Hospice for their wonderful care of David.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Mausoleum in Fort Hill Memorial Park the service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bill Evans officiating.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to The Alzheimer's Association
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.