David Ray MarionDavid Ray Marion, age 71, died peacefully at home on Monday, November 16, 2020, after a prolonged, valiant struggle with a rare cancer known as Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia.The son of Fred Blakely Marion Sr. and Rebecca Ward Marion Magruder, Dave was born in Newport News on August 4, 1949, and grew up in Williamsburg, Va. After graduating from Elon College (now Elon University) in 1971, he decided to continue his education and pursue a career as a certified public accountant. By the close of the decade, Dave had succeeded in establishing a practice in both Lovingston and downtown Lynchburg. He also purchased and began reviving a derelict house in the city's Garland Hill Historic District, transforming it into a treasure.He is survived by his wife, Nancy Blackwell Marion; son, James Frederick "Fritz" Marion; daughter, Lucy Blackwell Marion and son-in-law Jason Harklerode; daughter, Mary Rebecca "Molly" Marion; brother, Fred Blakely Marion Jr.; and sister, Suzanne Marion Collins.A true "pioneer" in the city's effort to redevelop Lynchburg's historic urban core, Dave spent his summers lovingly restoring the Tabb-Slaughter-Diggs house. Working with his wife, Nancy, he also devoted innumerable spare hours to renovating commercial spaces on Church St. and Rivermont Ave.He recently told a dear friend that he was not afraid of dying. He said he had everything he wanted in this world: his wife, his kids, his friends, his career, and his home.His last meal was a "hot" and a "bowl with."Memorial donations may be made to the Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504. The family will set the date for a Celebration of Life at a later time.