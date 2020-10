David RossDavid Ross, 75, departed this life on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1945, to the late Marion Wilson and David Brown. He was preceded in death by his adoped parents, Houston and Gladys Ross.A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at The Baptist Cemetery. Please follow the rules for COVID-19.Community Funeral Home directing