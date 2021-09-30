Menu
David Ray Snead
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
David Ray Snead

David Ray Snead, 30, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Manassas, Va.

Born on January 9, 1991, in Lynchburg, he was the son of David Russell Snead and Sherry Mullins Whorley, both of Monroe.

In addition to his parents, David is survived by two sisters, Erin Wooldridge and Bobbie Jean Biggs of Monroe; two brothers, Wesley Whorley of Big Island, and Dale Chance Whorley of Monroe; grandparents, Betty and Frank Mullins and Florence Snead; and three uncles, Howard Snead, Davy Mullins, and Steven Mullins, all of Monroe.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 until 5 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The family wishes to send special thanks to Bobby Steinhoff and family, for everything.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
Madison Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
