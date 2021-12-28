David "Dave" Eugene Snyder Sr.
November 30, 1932 - December 23, 2021
David "Dave" Eugene Snyder Sr., 89, of Roanoke and Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
He was born in Vinton, Va., on November 30, 1932, to the late Herbert H. Snyder Sr. and Dewey Armbrister Snyder. He attended William Byrd High School before being drafted into the United States Army and served some time in Korea. After two years in the Army he worked at Norfolk Western, sold advertising for local TV and Radio channels, then opened his own men's clothing store in Lynchburg, Woods Men's Clothing. David loved golf and played most of his life after caddying at Roanoke Country Club at age 12 to 18.
He is survived by his loving wife of 3 1/2 years, Geraldine "Gerry" Miller-Snyder, they were high school sweethearts; grandsons, David Eugene Snyder III (Meggin Atkins-Snyder), Corey Andrew Snyder (fiancée, Hannah Krantz); and great-grandchildren, Jude Atkins, Knox Snyder, and Charlotte Snyder.
David was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Compton Snyder; son, David Eugene Snyder Jr.; brothers, Norwood, Wesley, Jack, and Herbert; sisters, Iris McCallum, Eleanor McDowell, Gretna Hostutler, and Phyllis Haupt.
The family would like to thank the staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit, Virginia Veterans Care Center, Roanoke, and Good Samaritan Hospice for the loving care of David.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel in Vinton Va. His good friend, Billy Booth, will officiate. His family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 28, 2021.