David Scott Tinsley
October 19, 1969 - June 7, 2021
David Scott Tinsley, 51, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born on Sunday, October 19, 1969, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Vertie Alvin Tinsley and Allie Crews Tinsley.
David is survived by a sister, Anne Millington (Bernie); two brothers, Ronald Tinsley and Andy Tinsley; an aunt, Carla Marsh; a niece, Amanda Millington; three nephews, Michael, Matthew, and Marcus Millington, a host of grand nieces, nephews and cousins; and two special family members, Nicha Tracey (Dan).
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of David to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.