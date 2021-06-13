Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Scott Tinsley
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
David Scott Tinsley

October 19, 1969 - June 7, 2021

David Scott Tinsley, 51, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born on Sunday, October 19, 1969, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Vertie Alvin Tinsley and Allie Crews Tinsley.

David is survived by a sister, Anne Millington (Bernie); two brothers, Ronald Tinsley and Andy Tinsley; an aunt, Carla Marsh; a niece, Amanda Millington; three nephews, Michael, Matthew, and Marcus Millington, a host of grand nieces, nephews and cousins; and two special family members, Nicha Tracey (Dan).

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of David to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.