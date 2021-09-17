Menu
David Allen Wills Sr.
David Allen Wills Sr.

David Allen Wills Sr., 71, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was married to the late Susan S. Wills for 41 years.

Born in Campbell County, Va., on November 26, 1949, a son of the late Ruth Hart Wills and Lynn Franklin Wills Sr. He was a U.S. veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in Vietnam.

He is survived by a son, David Allen Wills Jr. (Kary); a daughter, Andrea Wills; a stepson, Albert Fields Jr.; two stepdaughters, Joy F. Hagerty (Ron) and Tina F. Layne (Reggie); two sisters, Elaine Wills Steele, and Teresa Wills Gipson; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Lynn "Sonny" Wills Jr., Richard "Dickie" Wills, Roy S. Wills, and Mark S. Wills.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, September 21 2021, in Jubilee Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Roger Childress.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial be to the Concord Fire Department PO Box 26 or the Concord Rescue Squad, PO Box 48, Concord, VA 24538.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Jubilee Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
My sympathy goes out to your family. I am a childhood friend of Teresa. Just want you all to know you are in my prayers during this difficult time.
Audrey (Phelps) Britt
Other
September 20, 2021
We love you David. We always thought the world of you. We know you and Sue are together again. Prayers for your family.
Bertha and Monroe Johnson
Family
September 18, 2021
We loved you David. Prayers for your family. We know Sue and David are together again. We can't make it to the service because we have both been sick. But our hearts are with you now.
Bertha and Monroe Johnson
September 18, 2021
Prayers for his children and grandchildren . beautiful familes we had some good times growing up he taught me to swim.
Tina Layne
September 17, 2021
I will always remember dancing on your shoes, watching game shows & hearing you say "Hey Catbird!" Love you Papaw
Catbird
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results