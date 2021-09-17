David Allen Wills Sr.
David Allen Wills Sr., 71, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was married to the late Susan S. Wills for 41 years.
Born in Campbell County, Va., on November 26, 1949, a son of the late Ruth Hart Wills and Lynn Franklin Wills Sr. He was a U.S. veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in Vietnam.
He is survived by a son, David Allen Wills Jr. (Kary); a daughter, Andrea Wills; a stepson, Albert Fields Jr.; two stepdaughters, Joy F. Hagerty (Ron) and Tina F. Layne (Reggie); two sisters, Elaine Wills Steele, and Teresa Wills Gipson; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Lynn "Sonny" Wills Jr., Richard "Dickie" Wills, Roy S. Wills, and Mark S. Wills.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, September 21 2021, in Jubilee Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Roger Childress.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial be to the Concord Fire Department PO Box 26 or the Concord Rescue Squad, PO Box 48, Concord, VA 24538.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 17, 2021.