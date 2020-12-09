I am so sorry I was not yet aware of David’s passing as I would have wanted to support Lili, Josh and Jesse during this difficult time. I knew David as a younger man before his boys were born but after he had fallen in love with Lili. He was exactly as his memory described him, such a calm reassuring demeanor, ruddy cheeks, and always greeting everyone with a smile. I am so lucky to have shared time with Lili and David, truly special. Godspeed to those loved ones who will miss his touch. Bonnie Agee





Bonnie Agee Friend January 3, 2021