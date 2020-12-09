David Vance Wykle
David Vance Wykle, 71, of Forest, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his dog, "Bonnie," by his side early Monday morning, December 7, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Elizabeth Dearing Haycox Wykle, "Lili," for 44 years.
He was born on June 20, 1949, in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of the late James Vance Wykle and Elizabeth Green Wykle. Growing up a "Navy brat," David lived in many places, including Cuba and eventually settling in Virginia Beach, where he graduated from Cox High School. David was a seasoned surfer and dedicated lifeguard on the beach, where he met Lili, the two of them dedicating themselves to each other in Aspen, Colorado. David pursued his love of the outdoors through a 35 year career in Forestry with Westvaco where he retired.
In addition to "Lili", he is survived by his two sons, Joshua Wykle of Charlottesville, and Jesse Wykle of Virginia Beach, Jesse's wife Ashley and their two sons, August and Judson. David also leaves two brothers, Randy Wykle and Charles Glen Wykle.
David had many loves, including hunting, fishing and gardening, but his main love was his family. He devoted himself to them in everything he did with his immense generosity. His friends will also remember his clever sense of humor and overwhelming heart. His fishing trips took him far and wide, while his annual hunting trip to Canada with his closest friends and family, namely the late C. Lynch Christian Jr., "Uncle Lynch," gave him great joy. In addition to his friends and family, it would be remiss not to mention his love for his amazing dogs.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Gaylen Leverett officiating.
Memorials may be made to any cause for which you feel best reflects David's life.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 9, 2020.