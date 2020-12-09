Menu
David Vance Wykle
Frank W. Cox High School
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
David Vance Wykle

David Vance Wykle, 71, of Forest, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his dog, "Bonnie," by his side early Monday morning, December 7, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Elizabeth Dearing Haycox Wykle, "Lili," for 44 years.

He was born on June 20, 1949, in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of the late James Vance Wykle and Elizabeth Green Wykle. Growing up a "Navy brat," David lived in many places, including Cuba and eventually settling in Virginia Beach, where he graduated from Cox High School. David was a seasoned surfer and dedicated lifeguard on the beach, where he met Lili, the two of them dedicating themselves to each other in Aspen, Colorado. David pursued his love of the outdoors through a 35 year career in Forestry with Westvaco where he retired.

In addition to "Lili", he is survived by his two sons, Joshua Wykle of Charlottesville, and Jesse Wykle of Virginia Beach, Jesse's wife Ashley and their two sons, August and Judson. David also leaves two brothers, Randy Wykle and Charles Glen Wykle.

David had many loves, including hunting, fishing and gardening, but his main love was his family. He devoted himself to them in everything he did with his immense generosity. His friends will also remember his clever sense of humor and overwhelming heart. His fishing trips took him far and wide, while his annual hunting trip to Canada with his closest friends and family, namely the late C. Lynch Christian Jr., "Uncle Lynch," gave him great joy. In addition to his friends and family, it would be remiss not to mention his love for his amazing dogs.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Gaylen Leverett officiating.

Memorials may be made to any cause for which you feel best reflects David's life.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 9, 2020.
Dec
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
VA
I am so sorry I was not yet aware of David’s passing as I would have wanted to support Lili, Josh and Jesse during this difficult time. I knew David as a younger man before his boys were born but after he had fallen in love with Lili. He was exactly as his memory described him, such a calm reassuring demeanor, ruddy cheeks, and always greeting everyone with a smile. I am so lucky to have shared time with Lili and David, truly special. Godspeed to those loved ones who will miss his touch. Bonnie Agee

Bonnie Agee
Friend
January 3, 2021
Joe Collins
December 14, 2020
Lili: I am so sad to hear about your loss. May your memories of the good times you had together help you through this time of grief.
Susan Funk
December 13, 2020
Archer Christian
December 10, 2020
George Siourounis
December 10, 2020
Dawn Montgomery
December 9, 2020
Lili, My deepest sympathy to you, Josh, Jesse, and all. May God's peace strengthen you. Cheryl
Cheryl Evans
December 9, 2020
Terri Busic
December 9, 2020
I went to elementary school with Josh, David's son. I always enjoyed going over to Josh's house and hanging with his family. Mr. Wykle was always kind to me. My condolences to the Wykle family. I'm praying for you all. God bless.
Ryan Knowles
December 9, 2020
My dad worked with David's dad for many years. David and I were friends at Cox High School. He was such a fun person to be around. I have not seen him in many years but have thought about him often. Best wishes old friend and may your new travels be calm.
john f crowling
Friend
December 9, 2020
I am so sad and sorry to see this. We have fond memories of David and his coming by the hunt a few times or making bbq food at the house. Our chats were always pleasant and he was a kind gentleman who will be missed.
Cheryl Simpson-Freeman and Bill Freeman
December 9, 2020
