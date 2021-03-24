Menu
Dayle Hamilton III
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Dayle Hamilton III

Dayle Goodnow Hamilton III., of Huddleston, passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 11, 2021, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Montague City, Massachusetts, on March 15, 1953, he was the son of Daye Goodnow Hamilton Jr., and Joan Hulda Bardsley Hamilton of Huddleston.

Dayle is also survived by his loving cats, Tic and Toc; sister and brother-in-law, Debra and John Scanolon; brother, Russell Hamilton; nephew and his wife, David and Megan Scanlon; niece and her husband, Jennifer and Charles Harlow; grand niece and her husband, Tara and Michael Saunders; grandniece, Heather Harlow; great grand nephew and great grandniece, Theodore and Stella Saunders.

Dayle proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

To send condolences online please visit tharpfuenralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 24, 2021.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
