Deborah Baker
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Deborah Baker

Deborah S. Baker departed this life on February 28. 2021, at her residence. She was born on October 10, 1953, in Washington, D.C., to her stepfather, Francis J. Queen and her mother, the late Gloria C. Queen "Chico". She was preceded in death by her aunt, who raised her, Aunt Allene and Uncle Hermon Scott.

Deborah served in the community church, Crossroad Baptist Church, doing newsletters and then at Faith City Church on the follow-up committee. She was always smiling and encouraged and strengthened many people's faith through life challenges and inspiring many to keep hope alive and press forward towards the mark for the prize of the high calling in Christ Jesus.

Deborah S. Baker leaves beloved memories with her husband, Arthur "Bubby" and son, Scott; stepfather, Frances J. Queen; grand-in-law, Minister Alberta C. Davis; uncle, Mac; aunt, Augusta, aunt, Carrie and daughter, Kathy and niece, Genelle; five nieces, Juanita, Francine, Sherian, Lorraine and Kim, and a host of other uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Cross Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. William Coleman, Eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. COVID precautions will be in place. Please wear a mask. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Cross Road Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Scott, I was saddened to hear about the loss of your mom. I will always remember her beautiful smile and loving nature. She was such a wonderful person and role model to the students she touched. She will be missed. God Bless you and your family. Ada Pinn
Ada Pinn
March 11, 2021
I will miss you friend but know you are with our Jesus
Bonnie Moore
March 7, 2021
Though I´ve not seen her in about 20 years (at that time- Reston, Va.) that beautiful smile and warm heart warmed my spirit. We were cousins. (Allene and my mother, Matris Brown Carter) shared a life of laughter and joy. They await her at the pearly gates on streets paved in with gold with loving arms!
Germaine Brown Henderson ,
March 6, 2021
Condolences to Bubby and Scott so sorry for your loss. My friend Debra was a sweet Angel. Fly High my friend your soul is resting Easy now.
Vara Marshall
March 5, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear the news about Debra. My prayers are with Scotty and Family.
Cynthia Payne Zenj~Ra
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Deborah's passing. She was such a sweet and wonderful lady. I am a nurse and had the privilege of taking care of this beautiful soul on several occasions. She always had a smile on her face and kind words to say no matter how bad she was feeling. Rest In Peace our beautiful friend. I know you are singing in a grand choir now.
Sharon Winfree
March 4, 2021
Scott, I´m so very sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Yellow Branch Elementary
Cindy Ward
March 4, 2021
Condolences to the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Classmate RHS.72
Viola Morris
March 4, 2021
