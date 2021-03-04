Deborah BakerDeborah S. Baker departed this life on February 28. 2021, at her residence. She was born on October 10, 1953, in Washington, D.C., to her stepfather, Francis J. Queen and her mother, the late Gloria C. Queen "Chico". She was preceded in death by her aunt, who raised her, Aunt Allene and Uncle Hermon Scott.Deborah served in the community church, Crossroad Baptist Church, doing newsletters and then at Faith City Church on the follow-up committee. She was always smiling and encouraged and strengthened many people's faith through life challenges and inspiring many to keep hope alive and press forward towards the mark for the prize of the high calling in Christ Jesus.Deborah S. Baker leaves beloved memories with her husband, Arthur "Bubby" and son, Scott; stepfather, Frances J. Queen; grand-in-law, Minister Alberta C. Davis; uncle, Mac; aunt, Augusta, aunt, Carrie and daughter, Kathy and niece, Genelle; five nieces, Juanita, Francine, Sherian, Lorraine and Kim, and a host of other uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends.A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Cross Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. William Coleman, Eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. COVID precautions will be in place. Please wear a mask. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.