Deborah Ann DixonMarch 26, 1946 - June 25, 2021Deborah Ann Dixon, 75, of Forest, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Dixon; two sons, M. Craig Dixon (Carrie) and Morgan Dixon (Kristen); three grandchildren, Emily Hale, Kenzie Dixon and Gavin Dixon.To send condolences please send to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com Diuguid Waterlick Chapel,237-2722, is serving the family.Diuguid Waterlick Chapel21914 Timberlake Rd.