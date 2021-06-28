Deborah Ann Dixon
March 26, 1946 - June 25, 2021
Deborah Ann Dixon, 75, of Forest, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Dixon; two sons, M. Craig Dixon (Carrie) and Morgan Dixon (Kristen); three grandchildren, Emily Hale, Kenzie Dixon and Gavin Dixon.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 28, 2021.