Deborah Ann Dixon
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Deborah Ann Dixon

March 26, 1946 - June 25, 2021

Deborah Ann Dixon, 75, of Forest, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Dixon; two sons, M. Craig Dixon (Carrie) and Morgan Dixon (Kristen); three grandchildren, Emily Hale, Kenzie Dixon and Gavin Dixon.

To send condolences please send to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel,237-2722, is serving the family.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel

21914 Timberlake Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg Diuguid Waterlick Chapel.
With our Heartfelt sympathies for your loss.
Linda Guy Rob & Diana Capilli
Friend
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear this -- she was such a sweet lady and will be greatly missed -- rest in peace my dear friend! Praying for the family!
Bonnie Day
Friend
June 28, 2021
