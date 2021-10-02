Debra "Debbie" Fulcher Connelly
Debra "Debbie" Fulcher Connelly, 66, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Michael E. Connelly Sr.
Born on May 29, 1955, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Bertha Fulton Moser and was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Miller, Peggy Proffitt, and Robin Fulcher. She was a retired secretary with Elecom in Madison Heights.
Debbie was a Tony Stewart racing fan, she also enjoyed yard sales and crafting. She was known for her cheerful personality and her kind heart. She loved her family and her dog, Fuzzy.
Debbie is survived by two sons, Michael E. Connelly Jr. and wife, Ora and Bruce A. Connelly; two sisters, Donna Murphy and husband, Richard and Candy Fulcher-Spradlin and husband, Randy; two stepsisters, Becky Branham and Nancy Harris; her grandchildren, whom she cherished, Justin, Matthew, Zachary, and Ashley Connelly; a beloved aunt and uncle, Melvin and Connie Wright; special uncles, George Wingfield and Harold Ray Wingfield; and a special friend, Roger "Bubba" Mays.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Jim Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at Meade Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m.
