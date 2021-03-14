Debra Ann Artrip "Debbie" Kidd
Debra Ann Artrip "Debbie" Kidd of Lynchburg, gained her eternal rest at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital on Monday, March 8, 2021, following a second stroke. She was the loving wife of Douglas Michael Kidd.
Born on February 6, 1955, in Sumpter South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Freeman Mack Artrip and the late Bertha Mae Turner Artrip. She was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Lee Artrip and her Maltese "baby" Tasha.
Being raised in Wise County, Virginia, she graduated from Haysi High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from East Tennessee State University, then moved to Lynchburg and received her Master of Education degree from Lynchburg College. Debbie worked with challenged children at Bridges (part of Centra) until her first stroke.
In addition to her husband, Doug, Debbie is survived by her sister, Glenda Marlene Davis of Clintwood, Virginia; her uncles, Ray Turner and Charlie Turner (Katie); her aunt, Mildred Artrip; her caregiver, the Rev. Bernadette Jones; and her best friends, Doris Dalton and Cheryl Bates.
Debbie was very compassionate and giving, both of her time and her witness for Christ. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
Debbie liked Science Fiction movies and especially anything dealing with Star Trek. Riding up and down Timberlake Road on her motorized wheelchair was "her thing", as well as watching college games and The Miami Dolphins play football.
Due to the Covid pandemic and in accordance with her request, there will be no formal visitation or service.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 14, 2021.