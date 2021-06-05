Menu
The News & Advance
Dekota "Kota" Matthews
1988 - 2021
BORN
1988
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Dekota "Kota" Matthews

Dekota D. Matthews departed this life on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born on May 4, 1986, to Debra Matthews and the late James "Pipe" Matthews. Dekota graduated from E.C. Glass High School. He was a dedicated iron worker and loved being in the skies. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his friends and family. He had a smile that could light up any room, and a sweet presence that made you never want him to leave.

Dekota is survived by three brothers, Kenneth Mathews, Bruce Barbour and Lamont Matthews (Brandi). Four sisters, Ernestine, Brenda, Wendy Matthews and Latasha Williams (Tim).

Two sons, Devondre' Austin, Dekota Kiam Matthews Jr. (DJ, the love of his life)

Two nephews, Tyrik and Lamont Jr. Four nieces, Tecora, MaHogany, MaKiya and Jordan and a host of other friends and family.

And spiritually, you will live in each of us. Your life was never easy. You handled your suffering with such dignity. Our hearts are heavy, and we will miss you. Now you rest in peace. We will carry your smile in our hearts, laugh now, cry later.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Location to be announced in tomorrow's paper. Interment will be at Forest Hill Burial Park. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be miss Dekota. Prayers for the family
Lakena
School
June 10, 2021
My prayers and sincerest condolences to Dekota´s family. Surely heaven has gained an angel! His smile alone seems to have been a bright light to the world. May you continue to feel his radiance watching over you from above.
Ella Hairston
June 8, 2021
Your smiling face will be missed. Rest easy.
Ann Lewis
Friend
June 8, 2021
My sympathy goes out to the Matthew's family in this time of saddness.Dakota will never be miss each and every day.
Darnetta Thomas
Family
June 8, 2021
Condolences to the family Kota you will be missed. Until we meet again RIP ( Rest In Paradise)
Coshonda Hubbard (Mendy)
Friend
June 7, 2021
Please accept our condolences on the passing of our Brother Iron Worker Dekota. He will be missed and we hold him in our thoughts and prayers.
Iron Workers Local 387
Work
June 7, 2021
I´m heartbroken. Rest in heaven, my friend. Thankful for all the years of friendship and the jokes and big smiles you gave. Sending my prayers to Ms. Debra and all of his family and friends.
Sherea Tolliver-Hogue (Suga)
Friend
June 6, 2021
Our family sends our deepest condolences to you during your time of loss. Earth has no sorry Heaven can't heal. Will continue to keep the family in our prayers. Keep the Faith.
Ernest A., Herbert Sr., Leander Sr., Frederick Sr., and Ramona Lacy
Friend
June 6, 2021
Condolences from the Haythe family
Haythe family
June 6, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Haythe Family
June 5, 2021
Debra, I'm so sorry to hear about your son may God give you the strength I can't start saying I know what you're going thru because I don't but I do know God will be there for you if you need anything please let me know
Sandra Lewis
June 5, 2021
My family sends out prayers to Dekota's family. God has given you the wings to heaven. Dakota I love you brother you will be missed. My condolences to the family. May God give the family peace and strength during this difficult time.
Daniel Ferguson
Friend
June 5, 2021
