Dekota "Kota" MatthewsDekota D. Matthews departed this life on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born on May 4, 1986, to Debra Matthews and the late James "Pipe" Matthews. Dekota graduated from E.C. Glass High School. He was a dedicated iron worker and loved being in the skies. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his friends and family. He had a smile that could light up any room, and a sweet presence that made you never want him to leave.Dekota is survived by three brothers, Kenneth Mathews, Bruce Barbour and Lamont Matthews (Brandi). Four sisters, Ernestine, Brenda, Wendy Matthews and Latasha Williams (Tim).Two sons, Devondre' Austin, Dekota Kiam Matthews Jr. (DJ, the love of his life)Two nephews, Tyrik and Lamont Jr. Four nieces, Tecora, MaHogany, MaKiya and Jordan and a host of other friends and family.And spiritually, you will live in each of us. Your life was never easy. You handled your suffering with such dignity. Our hearts are heavy, and we will miss you. Now you rest in peace. We will carry your smile in our hearts, laugh now, cry later.A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Location to be announced in tomorrow's paper. Interment will be at Forest Hill Burial Park. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.