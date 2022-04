Delores Lynn Campbell HuffmanDecember 14, 1950 - April 2, 2022Delores Lynn Campbell Huffman, 71, of Amherst, departed this life on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Fairmont Crossing.Family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory in Madison Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice