Delorious Ann Franklin
Delorious Ann Deaner Franklin, 63, of Amherst, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on September 11, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Marshall Deaner and Delorious Mae Mayberry Deaner. She worked as a benefit specialist for social services and was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth Stuart Deaner and wife, Mayce of Charlestown, Ind., and Emily Burks and husband, Douglas of Amherst; sister, Dawn Deaner Foster and husband, Jerry of Madison, Miss.; grandchildren, Haley, Noah, Rileigh, Kinsley, Lucas, Jacob, and Dakota; step-grandchild, Molly McGowan; nephew, Kenneth Foster; and step-nephew, Casey Foster.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Hollywood Baptist Church with the Rev. David Barrington officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Robinson Funeral Home.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 10, 2022.