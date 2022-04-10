Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delorious Ann Franklin
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 11 2022
2:00p.m.
Hollywood Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Delorious Ann Franklin

Delorious Ann Deaner Franklin, 63, of Amherst, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on September 11, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Marshall Deaner and Delorious Mae Mayberry Deaner. She worked as a benefit specialist for social services and was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Stuart Deaner and wife, Mayce of Charlestown, Ind., and Emily Burks and husband, Douglas of Amherst; sister, Dawn Deaner Foster and husband, Jerry of Madison, Miss.; grandchildren, Haley, Noah, Rileigh, Kinsley, Lucas, Jacob, and Dakota; step-grandchild, Molly McGowan; nephew, Kenneth Foster; and step-nephew, Casey Foster.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Hollywood Baptist Church with the Rev. David Barrington officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Robinson Funeral Home.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hollywood Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My prayers go out to you and your family Emily. Miss Dee you have gained your beautiful angle wings and are no longer suffering. May you RIP, please give my momma Joan Barr a hug from me when you see her. I know she loved you and you were a very dear friend to her. RIP Miss Dee, with love from Joanna, Hannah and Dylan.
Joanna Eason
Friend
April 8, 2022
Praying for comfort for the family.
Debra Garrett Scruggs
Classmate
April 8, 2022
Kenny, Emily, Dawn & Families,
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom & Sister. I know you will miss her so much as will all of her family and friends. Hold on to the fond memories you have of her and God will comfort you in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Family
April 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results