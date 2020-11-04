Delwin NowlinNovember 28, 1970 - October 29, 2020Delwin Lewis Nowlin, age 49, departed this life on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on November 28, 1970, in Lynchburg, Virginia, the son of Calvin Nowlin (Elizabeth) and Dorothy Younger.Delwin worked alongside his father, whom he had an earnest relationship with, learning the trade of masonry. Throughout his lifespan he was known for his serene and reserved personality.Delwin is survived by two daughters, Gabrielle and Sabrina Burks; four brothers, James Austin, Rodney "Rod" Austin, Frederick "Freddy" Austin, and Breece Younger Jr.; a nephew, Kamrius Pannell; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and dear friends.A funeral service in Delwin's memory will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Davis & Turner Funeral Services, 1016 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Masks are required at the service and everyone is asked to observe social distancing due to Covid-19. Services of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Services.