Dennie Ray Arrington
Dennie Ray Arrington Sr., 87, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was the husband of Beatrice Carol Scruggs Arrington for 45 years. Born on Thursday, December 22, 1932, in Bedford, Dennie was a son of the late John Wesley Arrington and the late Reaver Gillispie Arrington.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.