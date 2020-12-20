Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennie Ray Arrington
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Dennie Ray Arrington

Dennie Ray Arrington Sr., 87, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was the husband of Beatrice Carol Scruggs Arrington for 45 years. Born on Thursday, December 22, 1932, in Bedford, Dennie was a son of the late John Wesley Arrington and the late Reaver Gillispie Arrington.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg (434-237-9424) is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So very sorry for yoour loss. The family is in my prayers.
Wes Gillespie
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results