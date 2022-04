Dennis Wayne



Barbour



We loved you then, we love you still GOD took you quick, it was HIS will. Your life on earth was so short lived but during your lifetime you had so much to give. You wrote a song about GOD'S great love, we know you're singing in heaven above. One day soon we'll be there too and sing along with JESUS and you.



We love + miss you, All of your family



Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 5, 2022.