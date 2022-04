Dennis A. Dobyns



Dennis A. Dobyns, 88, of Victorville, Calif., formerly of Lynchburg, passed away on November 3, 2020.



He was the son of the late Melvin E. and Nellie M. Dobyns and was survived by his wife and family of Calif., and sister, Marian Banton of Madison Heights.



A graveside service was held in California.



