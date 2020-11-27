Menu
Dennis Edward Gilliam
Dennis Edward Gilliam

Dennis Edward Gilliam, 74, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

He was the husband of Janet Marie Gilliam for 51 years. Born Monday, July 15, 1946 in Lynchburg, Dennis was a son of the late Roy Edward Gilliam and the late Ruby Louise Gilliam.

Dennis is survived by his children, Jimmy Gilliam (Sheila) and Kimberly Hartless (John); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
