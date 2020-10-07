Derek James Hamlet
Derek James Hamlet, age 39, of Lynchburg passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service until 5 p.m.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2020.