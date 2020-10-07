Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Derek James Hamlet
Derek James Hamlet

Derek James Hamlet, age 39, of Lynchburg passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service until 5 p.m.

When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
You are so deeply in my heart and prayers. May you know how many hearts you are in, sincerely, Kathie
Kathie Farrar
October 6, 2020
so sad. Will always have memories from church. i know your heart is broken. He was such a talented man.
Sheila Paxton
October 6, 2020