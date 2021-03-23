Menu
Dewey Wayne Fannon
FUNERAL HOME
Henderson Funeral Home
221 Old Main Street
Brookneal, VA
Dewey Wayne Fannon

March 21, 2021

Dewey Wayne Fannon passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Sharon United Methodist Church by Dr. Jerry P. Jordan with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal and at the residence other times.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Henderson Funeral Home
221 Old Main Street, Brookneal, VA
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sharon United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Henderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gayle, I am so very sorry to hear of Dewey´s passing. Praying for you and family.
Wynee Woodson
March 25, 2021
Gayle, So very sorry to hear about the loss of your husband. I am thinking about you and will be in touch with you shortly. Please tell Chris and Larry I am so sorry for the loss of their Dad. Denise Brown
Denise Joel Brown
March 25, 2021
Gayle So sorry to learn of Dewey´s passing. You have my sincere condolences.
Ken Stuckey
March 24, 2021
Larry & Gayle - So sorry for you loss. Our thoughts are with you.
John & Pat Heagy
March 23, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Dewey' s passing..God bless and give u strength in this time of grief.
Wayne Burton
March 23, 2021
Gayle....so sorry for your loss....I remember Dewey when we had good times at work and I know he will be missed ....God bless you and your family.
Donnie Bryant
March 23, 2021
You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I'm glad he was home surrounded by his family. Love to you all. Wynona "MsButt" Childress
Wynona Childress
March 23, 2021
Gayle & Family, please know you are being lifted up in thoughts and prayers. We are sending you love and comfort.
Whit and Wendy Clark
March 23, 2021
