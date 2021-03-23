Dewey Wayne Fannon
March 21, 2021
Dewey Wayne Fannon passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Sharon United Methodist Church by Dr. Jerry P. Jordan with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal and at the residence other times.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 23, 2021.