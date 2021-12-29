Entry Date: DEC 31, 2021 We were truly sorry to hear about for your loss of Dianne. Although I didn't visit Dianne's home on regularly, when I did I really enjoyed her hospitality and cuisine - especially her cakes :) I recall our conversations where Dianne explained me in great detail some cultural and historic facts (as a foreigner at that time my knowledge about American culture was more limited). My mother also remembers Dianne as patient and hospitable friend. Also, recognizes Dianne' cooking skills and her generous sharing of recipes. She enjoyed sharing stories about her children, specially grandchildren. Thanks for your kind friendship Dianne - you will forever remain in our fond memories!

Mir & Nena Friend December 31, 2021