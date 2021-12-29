Menu
Diane Brenneman
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Diane Brenneman

August 28, 1943 - December 23, 2021

Diane Finger Brenneman took great delight in reading obituaries. The flowerier the language, the more she laughed. She wished hers to be the floweriest of all. Specifically, she wanted me to say that angelic choirs sang while trumpets blared, harps played, and bells rang. Streams of glory rose before the winged unicorns who pulled her golden chariot home on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Those of you who knew her wicked sense of humor will know how hard she would have laughed to see that I actually did it. You're welcome, Mom.

Born in 1943 to Almeron and Thelma (née Kuchenbeiser) Finger, she was raised in Germantown, New York. She moved to Virginia as an adult, married a Marine, and stayed here for the rest of her life. She loved Labrador retrievers and roses and horse racing and baking and reading and good food and needle work and bacon and her grandkids. She hated exercise, low-calorie desserts, and obituaries that didn't specify the cause of death (hers was renal failure). She was known and loved for her sense of humor, which was frequently rude and almost always inappropriate.

She is survived by (although she would prefer the flowerier phrase, "She leaves behind to mourn"): her husband of 52 years, Benjamin Brenneman III; three daughters and sons-in-law; and six grandchildren; Nicole, Mark, Ben, and Evelyn Lepsch of Charlottesville, Virginia; Laura, George, Sam, and Jenna Owen of Forest, Virginia; and Kelly, Matt, Miranda, and Sylvia Spaugh of Clarkston, Georgia.

Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you tell rude jokes and laugh uproariously at inappropriate times.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolances, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

220 Breezewood Dr. Lynchburg, VA 24502
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I do not know your mother or anyone, but I am sure she will be missed by all of you. I enjoyed reading her obituary, and am proud that it is in the local newspaper. She is beaming with delight, I am sure. God Bless you with Peace, Love and that sense of humor as you endure the days ahead.
a reader of obituaries
Other
January 2, 2022
Entry Date: DEC 31, 2021 We were truly sorry to hear about for your loss of Dianne. Although I didn't visit Dianne's home on regularly, when I did I really enjoyed her hospitality and cuisine - especially her cakes :) I recall our conversations where Dianne explained me in great detail some cultural and historic facts (as a foreigner at that time my knowledge about American culture was more limited). My mother also remembers Dianne as patient and hospitable friend. Also, recognizes Dianne' cooking skills and her generous sharing of recipes. She enjoyed sharing stories about her children, specially grandchildren. Thanks for your kind friendship Dianne - you will forever remain in our fond memories!
Mir & Nena
Friend
December 31, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Diane. We had a great time together when working with the band at Brookville. So sorry we lost contact,
Carol Hardy Beisser
Friend
December 30, 2021
My condolences. I didnt know her but this obituary made me mourn for someone i never knew! The perfect memorial, she would be proud...thank you for sharing this!
Ginny
December 29, 2021
My deepest condolences. I enjoyed this obituary and believe she would give it a two thumbs up. I too am a connoisseur of fine obituaries and the only thing I see that you could have done differently is to post a glamour shot photo of her when she was in her 20s instead. Love in laughter.
Karen morris
Other
December 28, 2021
We always had a good time when we worked in Broookville band together.. She was one of a kind and we loved her..Sorry we lost contact thru the years.. my prayers go out to all the family!!!
Shelby Seay
December 28, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss my dad is so sad he is one of the residents at Bentley Commons they shared a table in the dining area. In the short time we got to know her we grew to really think a lot of her. She will surely be missed by all that knew her.
Esther
Other
December 28, 2021
I don't know you all but I LOVE this....I read the obituaries most everyday....I say it so I'll know if I should get moving LOL. I always laugh and am interested in how many flowery adjectives are used...life's enjoyment..you made her proud with this one. Thanks for sharing
Robin G
December 28, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your mother. What a wonderful tribute to her! While I did not have the pleasure of meeting her, I too, read the obituaries daily, and share some of her feelings. I know she is smiling at your completing your promise of this flowery obituary.
Carol Garrett
December 28, 2021
