The News & Advance
Dianna May Lawhorne Byrd
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Dianna May Lawhorne Byrd

Dianna May Lawhorne Byrd, 61, of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born on December 15, 1960, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Elmo Thurston Lawhorne and the late Jeannette Reynolds Banton and was also preceded in death by a brother, David Banton. Dianna was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant.

Dianna is survived by two sons, Daniel Adams and wife, Kimberly, of Goode, and Chad Lawhorne of Rustburg; two sisters, Debbie Riley and husband, Mike, of Lynchburg, and Donna Martin of Chesterfield, Va.; and six grandchildren, Brendan Towery, Cameron Lawhorne, Jordyn Harris, David Adams, and Ariel Adams.

The family is planning a memorial service, to be held, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
