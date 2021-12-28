Menu
Dianne Woodlief "Pickles" Taylor
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Dianne Woodlief Taylor

"Pickles"

Dianne Woodlief Taylor, 80, of Rustburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Edward Hundley Taylor.

Dianne was born Saturday, September 20, 1941, in Lynchburg, Va., a daughter of the late John Calvin Woodlief and Martha Duty Woodlief. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. Dianne retired from Campbell County School System.

In addition to her spouse and parents, she was proceeded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Shields.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Taylor Bell, grandchild, Taylor Michael Bell and his wife, Peyton, sister-in-law, Patricia Doss and her husband, Glenn. Her special devoted cousins, Joyce Staton, and Marie Smith.

A special thank you to all the angels on this earth that have helped care for, cook for and clean for Mama though out the years. There are no words to describe what you all endure night and day…. You will be rewarded ONE DAY for all that you do!

Per Mama's request no service will be conducted.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Campbell County Humane Society, P.O. Box 659, Rustburg, VA, 24588.

Do Not Ask Me to Remember

Do not ask me to remember,

Don't try to make me understand,

Let me rest and know you're with me,

Kiss my cheek and hold my hand.

I'm confused beyond your concept,

I'm sad and sick and lost.

All I know is that I need you

To be with me at all cost,

Do not lose your patience with me,

Do not scold or curse or cry,

I can't help the way I'm acting,

Can't be different though I try,

Just remember that I need you

That the best of me is gone

Please don't fail to stand beside me,

Love me 'til my life is done.- Owen Darnell

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kim, Sure was sorry to hear about your Mom! Very Sweet and kind Lady, Mike
Mike Hammock
Other
January 12, 2022
Kim- My deepest sympathies on the passing of your sweet Mama, Dianne. She was a great friend of mine who was beloved by so many. I hope it is a comfort to the Taylor family that so many around you appreciate her life, mourn your loss and are praying for you at this sad time.
Cynthia Hendricks
Friend
December 28, 2021
I loved and admired your mom. She was a dear friend. So sorry for your loss.
Sue Buchanan
Friend
December 28, 2021
Kim, I am sorry for you loss, she was a great lady and I will miss her.
Patricia Horne
December 28, 2021
