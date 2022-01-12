Menu
Dolly Schwitzerlett Pettry
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Dolly Schwitzerlett Pettry

December 21, 1933 - January 8, 2022

Dolly S. Pettry, 88, of 221 Williams Road, Rustburg, died on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Runk & Pratt of Forest. She was the wife of the late Joey Lee Pettry.

She was born on December 21, 1933, in Gretna, a daughter of the late Samuel Schwitzerlett and Myrtle Irby Schwitzerlett. She was the executive secretary to the President of The Lane Company for 15 years, then moved on to become the executive secretary to the President of Sweet Briar College for another 15+ years before moving on to the position of Secretary for Rustburg Baptist Church, ultimately retiring in 1992.

Dolly loved working in her yard and gardening, she was involved with the Lynchburg Garden Club and "Red Hat Society", she loved traveling and going on trips, whether to Hawaii or close to home but above all she loved her family, immediate and extended, where she had special places in her heart for each and every one of them.

She is survived by her son, Kirk Weldon Pettry and his wife, Angela, of Rustburg; granddaughter, Bailey C. Pettry of Lynchburg; two remaining brothers, Walter Schwitzerlett and his wife, Nancy, of Rosedale, Va., and Oscar Schwitzerlett and his wife, Liza, of Beaver, W.Va.; one remaining sister, Dorothy Jacobs of Gretna; and numerous nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Cumbie Memorial Cemetery, Rustburg by the Rev. Rick Cole of the Rustburg Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Alzheimer's Association, Central & Western Virginia Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St, Altavista, VA
Jan
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cumbie Memorial Cemetery
286 Rocky Road, Rustburg, VA
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
Sponsored by Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.