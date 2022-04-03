Dolores Everett Giles Martin
August 16, 1930 - April 1, 2022
Dolores Everett Giles Martin, 91, of Lynchburg died peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022. She was born August 16, 1930 in Lynchburg, the only daughter of the late Virgil and Annie Everett.
Dolores graduated from Lynchburg College and taught elementary school for decades, finishing at Sandusky Elementary School. A devoted pianist, she also taught piano for a number of years. In addition, she was an accomplished artist, exhibiting her paintings at shows in Lynchburg and the surrounding area. After she retired, she volunteered at Virginia Baptist Pharmacy, was a member of the Women's Club of Lynchburg, and was an active member of her community. Friends and family were always entertained by her love of life, her sense of fun, and her delicious home-cooked dinners and decorated cakes.
Married in 1952, she was predeceased by her first husband, Larry Giles. Remarried in 1995, she was predeceased by her second husband, Claude Martin. She is survived by her two children, daughter, Debbie Vasvary and husband, John; and son, Dr. Kendall Giles and wife, Julia Morgan; two granddaughters, Michele Goff, and Kim Gudinas and husband, Dave; three great-granddaughters, Taylor Wisskirchen, Addie Wisskirchen, and Riley Gudinas; two stepchildren, Martha Crider and husband, Alvin, and Stephen Martin; and two step grandchildren, Jack Vasvary, and Caroline McDonald and husband, Spencer, and their daughter, Jordan.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Dr. Robert A. Putt, with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lynchburg Humane Society, University of Lynchburg, or West Lynchburg Baptist Church.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.