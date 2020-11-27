Dolores was such a wonderful lady. I will always remember the many things she did for me after my mother passed when I was twelve. Being around her and Sonny was always so awesome. I´ll always remember that wonderful smile .Heaven has opened wide to welcome her home. Much sympathy to Allen and Sue and to the entire family. I will always remember the times I spent at their home. I felt so loved there.

Kenneth Richardson November 25, 2020