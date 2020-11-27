Dolores Robertson Wright
An angel like no other has passed into heaven. On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Dolores Robertson Wright, 91, passed away peacefully with her children at her side.
She was born to Calvin and Maizie Robertson on July 19, 1929, the third of eight children.
She left her job as a "number please" telephone operator to work alongside her husband, "Sonny" Wright, in their Dairy Queen business on Fort Avenue in Lynchburg. She was a member of the Rebekahs and a faithful life-long member of Park View United Methodist Church, now Park View Community Mission, where she was always working behind the scene at most events.
Dolores and Sonny opened their home to many family members and others, so often that some referred to their home on Kenyon Street as "Hotel Kenyon".
Dolores spent her life in service to Jesus and reflected his love, selflessly making sure that everyone around her was cared for and had everything that they needed. She was "the rock" of the family, the one you wanted there in a time of need or crisis. She loved her family dearly and encouraged everyone to "keep making happy memories".
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon "Sonny" Wright; her sisters, Nita, Inez, Nancy, Violet and Betty; and her son-in-law, Phillip Scranton.
Dolores is survived by her children, Al (Donna) Wright and Sue Scranton; brothers, Calvin "Lefty" (Bootie) Robertson and Roy (Irene) Robertson. She was blessed with grandchildren, Bryan (Tammy) Wright, Craig (Fallon) Wright and Kevin (Gessi) Wright, Amanda (Matthew) Augustine, Mickey (Lindsay) Russell, Christopher Russell, Tammy Seamster; sixteen great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces who dearly loved "Aunt Lois".
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Dolores' life at Lake Vista Centre (Clubhouse), 200 Lake Vista Drive, Forest, VA 24551 from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020… come as you are.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Park View Community Mission, 2420 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 27, 2020.