Donald Merritt Elder
March 24, 1936 - December 21, 2021
Donald Merritt "Donnie" Elder, 85 of Phenix, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was born in the Hat Creek Community of Campbell County on March 24, 1936, as the eldest child of the late Isaac Merritt and Eva Sterne Elder.
Donnie attended Brookneal Elementary School and was a 1953 graduate of William Campbell High School. He attended Phillip's Business College and was later offered a position with American Tobacco Company, where he worked for 38 years.
In 1956, lifelong friends, Buck and Janet Mason, arranged a blind date for Donnie with Ruby Sublett. They were married four years later in July of 1959. Donnie and Ruby were blessed with their first son, Craig Randall (Amanda), in 1963 and a second son, Mark Allen (Jenna), in 1966. Donnie loved his three grandchildren, Caleb Elder of Nashville, Tenn., Katie Elder Blanchard (Colton) of San Diego, Calif., and Victoria Elder of Wilmington, N.C.
Donnie served in the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis (1959-1961) in Heidelberg, Germany. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church, and was a 58 year member of the Staunton River Masonic Lodge #155.
In addition to his wife, sons, and grandchildren, Donnie is survived by his sister, Marguerite Cash and sister-in-law, Mary Elder. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Philip and Addison Elder.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church in Phenix with Pastor Chris Kessler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
.
Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.