Donald "Duck" Lee Lewis



Mr. Donald "Duck" Lee Lewis of Appomattox, Va., died on Friday, December 31, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, Appomattox, Va. Public viewing will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, from 12 noon until 6 p.m. at Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home.



Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.