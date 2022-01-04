Donald Bruce Roakes
Donald Bruce Roakes, age 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Guggenheimer Health & Rehab.
He was born on November 16, 1932, son of the late Mitchell Roakes and the late Louise Moore Roakes. Two brothers, Wayne Lewis Roakes and Robert Watson Roakes, also preceded him in death.
Donald proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was retired from the City of Lynchburg Engineering Department after 35 years. He was a member of the Elks Club of Lynchburg Lodge 321 since 1976 and American Legion Post #16. He was an avid bowler and bowled in the Friday night mixed league for over 50 years. He was also a big John Wayne fan and an amateur photographer, having displayed at the Lynchburg Art Show for over 20 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Dolores S. Roakes as well as a number of nieces, nephews; and special friends, Lois and Johnny Jones.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Wayne Lanham officiating. American Legion Post #16 will render military honors. The family requests that those attending wear masks and observe social distancing.
The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Drive, Memphis, TN 38105, the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or a charity of your choice
.
.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 4, 2022.