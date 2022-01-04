Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Bruce Roakes
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Donald Bruce Roakes

Donald Bruce Roakes, age 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Guggenheimer Health & Rehab.

He was born on November 16, 1932, son of the late Mitchell Roakes and the late Louise Moore Roakes. Two brothers, Wayne Lewis Roakes and Robert Watson Roakes, also preceded him in death.

Donald proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was retired from the City of Lynchburg Engineering Department after 35 years. He was a member of the Elks Club of Lynchburg Lodge 321 since 1976 and American Legion Post #16. He was an avid bowler and bowled in the Friday night mixed league for over 50 years. He was also a big John Wayne fan and an amateur photographer, having displayed at the Lynchburg Art Show for over 20 years.

Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Dolores S. Roakes as well as a number of nieces, nephews; and special friends, Lois and Johnny Jones.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Wayne Lanham officiating. American Legion Post #16 will render military honors. The family requests that those attending wear masks and observe social distancing.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Drive, Memphis, TN 38105, the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or a charity of your choice.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.


Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Delores, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Fond memories of you and Donnie as our neighbors years ago.
Mark Faulconer
January 4, 2022
Delores, I am so sorry to learn of Donnie´s passing. I remember the years of life on Fifteenth Street and all the wonderful families and how nice you two always were. Buddy.
Buddy Faulconer
January 4, 2022
DOLORES WE ARE SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT DONALD PASSING. YOU ARE IN OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS!!
RUBY FINCH & PAM FITZGERALD
January 4, 2022
I have wonderful memories of bowling with you and Don with the Nationwide league! Very sorry for your loss!
Shelby Drewry Holt
Work
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results