Donald Alan Smith
December 15, 2020
Donald Alan Smith of Forest, Va. passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the age of 87. Donald died peacefully with his wife Angela and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by his side.
Donald formed Hydrosurveys, Inc, internationally known for its oceanographic surveys. He was the original owner of Western Ways in Forest, Va.
Donald was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Shirley Rose Smith.
Donald's funeral will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel located at 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, Va. Following is a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Virginia Memorial Park, 11490 Forest Road, Forest, Va. Pastor Aaron E. Yaeger (Our Savior Lutheran Church) is officiating.
