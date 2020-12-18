We are so sad. Donald was such a fine man and he LOVED you dearly. We have not been able to reach your phone to tell you how much we love YOU. At the Summit, we are restricted to leave to join a group of over ten people ,so Ken and I will not be attending the service. We will try getting in touch with you for a home visit. Meanwhile, our hearts are breaking at your loss. You have been so faithful trying to make daily visits to your loved one, but there were visiting restrictions. So sad.We love you, dear Angela, and hope to see you soon. Please take care of YOU, now, because we love YOU dearly.God loves you and so do we. Be strong and be healthy. Ken and I send all our heartfelt love and sympathy . Much love always. Lila

Lila Rosenthal And Ken Gogel December 19, 2020