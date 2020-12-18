Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Alan Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA
Donald Alan Smith

December 15, 2020

Donald Alan Smith of Forest, Va. passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the age of 87. Donald died peacefully with his wife Angela and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by his side.

Donald formed Hydrosurveys, Inc, internationally known for its oceanographic surveys. He was the original owner of Western Ways in Forest, Va.

Donald was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Shirley Rose Smith.

Donald's funeral will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel located at 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, Va. Following is a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Virginia Memorial Park, 11490 Forest Road, Forest, Va. Pastor Aaron E. Yaeger (Our Savior Lutheran Church) is officiating.

Please visit www.burch-messier.com.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St, Bedford, VA
Dec
18
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
11490 Forest Road, Forest, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My Heartfelt Prayers dears, for dear Sweet Angela, and his dear Family, Just know he is resting in God's Paradise, and that he will be with you all in spirit everyday, God bless you all dears, God bless him for all the help and Love and comfort you gave to so many grieving at Griefshare, so Loved are you all , Deborah
DEBORAH D. GOUGHNOUR
December 21, 2020
We are so sad. Donald was such a fine man and he LOVED you dearly. We have not been able to reach your phone to tell you how much we love YOU. At the Summit, we are restricted to leave to join a group of over ten people ,so Ken and I will not be attending the service. We will try getting in touch with you for a home visit. Meanwhile, our hearts are breaking at your loss. You have been so faithful trying to make daily visits to your loved one, but there were visiting restrictions. So sad.We love you, dear Angela, and hope to see you soon. Please take care of YOU, now, because we love YOU dearly.God loves you and so do we. Be strong and be healthy. Ken and I send all our heartfelt love and sympathy . Much love always. Lila
Lila Rosenthal And Ken Gogel
December 19, 2020
Angie and family, Don was an amazing, talented man and it was our honor to know him through church. We were riveted by his knowledge of all manner of subjects, but also his sense of humor and his kind, friendly demeanor. Prayers for the comfort all of his loved ones.
Susan and Ricky Jones
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results