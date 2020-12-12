Menu
Donald A. Verdinella
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX
Donald A. Verdinella

July 7, 1943 - December 3, 2020

Donald Anthony Verdinella, of North Richland Hills, Texas, was called to his home in heaven on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the age of 77. Don, as he was known by most, was born to Anthony and Theresa Verdinella in Lynchburg, Virginia, on July 7, 1943.

The family will receive friends during a viewing to be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas. A Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Don will be laid to rest at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Don was a true patriot who dedicated 20 years of his life to the United States Army. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and his achievements include a Bronze Star and an Army Commendation Medal. Don celebrated 44 years of marriage with his beloved wife, II Man Verdinella, who he met while stationed in Korea.

His pride and joy were his two daughters, Diane and Deborah. Don, a devout Catholic, dedicated many years of his life serving the church and its outreach programs such as the Knights of Columbus and Legion of Mary. He was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling with his family and to places of historical significance, and loved volunteering with his church community. His retirement had been filled with bliss as he was able to spend time with his granddaughter, Lily.

Don is survived by his wife, II Man Verdinella; daughters, Diane Hoang and Deborag Young; his sons-in-law, Lu Hoang and Chad Young; his grandchildren, Liliana Young, Peyton Young, Laurel Young, and Gray Young; brothers and sisters, Janet Gilliam, John Verdinella, Paul Verdinella, and Joann Waibel; and numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Dec
13
Rosary
3:00p.m.
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Dec
14
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss, Hugs and many Prayers
Sue Conner former Sue Verdinella
December 12, 2020
