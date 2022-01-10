Donna Lynn Chasen
September 27, 1950 - January 7, 2022
Donna Lynn Chasen, 71, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born on September 27, 1950 in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late James E. White and Gertie M. White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Chasen and her brother, Harold White.
Donna retired from Stafford County Social Services where she was employed for over 20 years. She was extremely artistic and loved to draw and paint. She was fiercely passionate about historical preservation, particularly Idlewild located in Fredericksburg and she also loved horses. She was a member of the Fredericksburg Architectural Review Board and spent time over the years as a freelance writer.
Donna is survived by her children, Jessica Kraus of Lynchburg, Michael Kraus of Altavista and Stephen Kraus of Oak Ridge, N.C.; grandchildren, Tyler Kraus, Jacob Kraus and Mason Kraus; and her sisters, Carolyn White of Springfield and Peggy Garand of Fairfax; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Mooreland Baptist Church in North Garden with the Reverend Eric Hornbuckle officiating.
The family will receive friends at Whitten Timberlake Chapel on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Donna's name are asked to consider the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, 1200 Caroline St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401-3702.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 10, 2022.