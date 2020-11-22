Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donna Smith Steuart
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Donna Smith Steuart

August 29, 1952 - November 20, 12020

Donna Smith Steuart, 68, of Forest, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Roanoke on August 29, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Neva Abdella and Raymond Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Jerry Kelley.

Donna is survived by Edward "Bobo" Morton; her son, Chris Steuart (Amie); three granddaughters, Chrissi Scherer and Hunter and Maggie Steuart who were the love of her life; her sister, Carol Parker; brother, Ray Smith (Carolyn); numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She is also survived by her little man, Cody, and her brown granddog, Malachi.

A celebration of Donna's life will be held at noon on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service begining at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, Lynchburg Humane Society, or to a charity of your choice.

Memories and thoughts may be shared at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Nov
27
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.