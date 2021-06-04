Donnie Cleveland "Buddy" Campbell Sr.November 15, 1942 - May 30, 2021Donnie Cleveland Campbell Sr. "Buddy", 78, of Lowesville, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Born in Amherst County, on November 15, 1942, he was a son of the late Vincent York Campbell and Edith Kerr Campbell.Buddy was the owner and operator of Campbell Trucking and was a member of Clifford Baptist Church. He loved bluegrass music and even started farming in his later years. He was an avid fan of all things racing, and was known for saying, "main thing is, don't panic", regardless of the situation.He is survived by a son, Donnie C. Campbell Jr. (Audrey) of Piney River; a daughter, Stacy C. Austin (Mike) of Lynchburg; a brother, Ted Campbell (Joann) of Clifford; grandchildren, Adelaide C. Goodwin (Conor), and Vincent Y. Campbell (Katelyn); great-grandson, Rowan Goodwin; a special friend, Spicky Wood; his four-legged pals, Gabby and Hambone, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Campbell.A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery by the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA 22967