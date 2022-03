Doris Mason BrooksDoris Mason Brooks, 83, of Rustburg passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please www.tharpfuenralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory