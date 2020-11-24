Doris Logwood BurleyDoris Logwood Burley, 90, of Big Island, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Accordius of Lynchburg. She was born in Covington, on January 16, 1930, to the late James Garrett Logwood and Sadie Hudson Logwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Earl Andrew Burley. Also preceding her in death were two brothers and one sister, Raymond Garrett Logwood of Staunton, James Justice Logwood of Lynchburg, and Vivian Logwood Hughes of Richmond.She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Pearl Logwood of Lynchburg, and Marion Williams of Clifton Forge; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gail and Kenneth Goff and John Robert Rusher.Doris was a member of Big Island Methodist Church where she served as pianist for many years. Singing and playing various instruments such as the banjo and harmonica was an enjoyment to her. She loved to cook and have family and friends in her home. An avid gardener and homemaker, Doris had a long and active participation in the Hunting Creek chapter of the Homemakers Club. Although she had no children of her own, she was a "mother" and "grandmother" to numerous nieces, nephews, and others from the community and from her church as evidenced by the many cards, letters, and visits received by her over the years.The family of Doris and Earl are especially grateful to Gail Goff for the years of help as a good neighbor in addition to providing the help that would normally be provided by a daughter or son.A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Big Island Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Ross officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.