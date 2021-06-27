Doris T. Scruggs
Doris T. Scruggs of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at The Elms of Lynchburg, following a long battle with dementia.
Born in Campbell County on September 23, 1937 to the late William Bryan Torian and Lorena Bomar Torian, she was the youngest of seven children. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Reginald "Reggie" Scruggs, Sr., and her son, Gerald Scruggs.
Doris retired as the office manager for the Lynchburg Telephone Co. Credit Union and was a long-time member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, R.D. Scruggs Jr., and his wife, Deborah, of Forest; her daughter, Cathy Scruggs, of Forest; six grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; and her brother, Robert "Bob" Torian.
A graveside service will be conducted at Fort Hill Memorial Park on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. by the Rev. Ian McManamey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Operation Christmas Child (c/o Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online: https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/ways-to-give/
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 27, 2021.