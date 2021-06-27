Menu
Doris T. Scruggs
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Doris T. Scruggs

Doris T. Scruggs of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at The Elms of Lynchburg, following a long battle with dementia.

Born in Campbell County on September 23, 1937 to the late William Bryan Torian and Lorena Bomar Torian, she was the youngest of seven children. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Reginald "Reggie" Scruggs, Sr., and her son, Gerald Scruggs.

Doris retired as the office manager for the Lynchburg Telephone Co. Credit Union and was a long-time member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, R.D. Scruggs Jr., and his wife, Deborah, of Forest; her daughter, Cathy Scruggs, of Forest; six grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; and her brother, Robert "Bob" Torian.

A graveside service will be conducted at Fort Hill Memorial Park on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. by the Rev. Ian McManamey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Operation Christmas Child (c/o Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online: https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/ways-to-give/).

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our Deepest Condolences To The Scruggs Family She Will Missed By Many!
Kimberly Cottrell&Clara Fry
July 12, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Scruggs family!! Doris was a beautiful woman inside and out I'm so glad I got to meet her!!!she will definitely be missed!!!
Shana Flood
Work
July 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Scruggs family. I didn't get to spend much time getting to know Ms Scruggs but she was a beautiful lady and the time I shared with her I will never forget. God bless the family you're in my prayers., Yolanda Mundy/Rma @ The Elms of Lynchburg
Yolanda Mundy
Work
July 3, 2021
RD and Cathy - so sorry to hear about your mom. I know she had been sick for a while but that certainly does not make it any easier. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and please let us know if there is anything we can do for you.
Todd, Adrienne, Henry and John Scruggs
June 28, 2021
Sorry to hear the news on Mrs. Scruggs. Saw her many times over the years and she always treated me like a friend rather than one of her children's friends. She was someone I always enjoyed seeing. Hi to the family.
Stuart Porter
June 27, 2021
R.D. (Deb) and Cathy, and Michael, Rachael and Nick, I´m so sorry to hear of your Mom´s (and grandmama´s) passing. When I remember their house and growing up on Westview, I think of Reggie´s pipe aroma and Doris´ ceramic mushroom canisters in the kitchen Sending hugs and prayers
Ellen Holt
Other
June 27, 2021
So sorry to hear this about Doris. Sending prayers for the entire family.
Steve Hall
June 27, 2021
