Doris Marie Webber West
Doris Marie Webber West, 90, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ray West Jr. for 66 years.
Born in Lynchburg on February 1, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Eddie L. Webber and the late Mary Wade Webber.
Her passion in life was always her family, church and God. Her survivors include her three children. Kenneth R. West (Carolyn) of Forest, Carlton L. West (Teresa) of Forest, and Sharon W. Johnson (Mike, who was like a son to her) of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Brent West (Narda) of Alexandria, Jason West (Danielle) of Greenville, S.C., Tracey Stanton (Chris) of Troy, Amy Johnson of Wilmington, N.C., Ashley Fields (Chris) of Forest, and Allison Hilliard (Josh) of Forest; great-grandchildren, Angel, Jacob, Christian, Alex, Tyler, Carter, Nicholas, Saylor, Waverly and Weston; sister, Nancy Langford of Lynchburg; and her special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and C.W. Harris of Lynchburg.
A visitation will be open for friends and family from 3 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Vernon officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you please consider a donation to the Church of God of Prophecy, 2600 Garfield Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Lynchburg
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2020.