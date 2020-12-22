Menu
Doris Marie Webber West
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Doris Marie Webber West

Doris Marie Webber West, 90, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ray West Jr. for 66 years.

Born in Lynchburg on February 1, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Eddie L. Webber and the late Mary Wade Webber.

Her passion in life was always her family, church and God. Her survivors include her three children. Kenneth R. West (Carolyn) of Forest, Carlton L. West (Teresa) of Forest, and Sharon W. Johnson (Mike, who was like a son to her) of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Brent West (Narda) of Alexandria, Jason West (Danielle) of Greenville, S.C., Tracey Stanton (Chris) of Troy, Amy Johnson of Wilmington, N.C., Ashley Fields (Chris) of Forest, and Allison Hilliard (Josh) of Forest; great-grandchildren, Angel, Jacob, Christian, Alex, Tyler, Carter, Nicholas, Saylor, Waverly and Weston; sister, Nancy Langford of Lynchburg; and her special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and C.W. Harris of Lynchburg.

A visitation will be open for friends and family from 3 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Vernon officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you please consider a donation to the Church of God of Prophecy, 2600 Garfield Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Lynchburg

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of your Mom. She was such a sweet and caring person! We will miss her! Love and prayers.
JD & Mary Chapman
December 22, 2020
