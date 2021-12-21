Doris McKinney Wilmore
Doris McKinney Wilmore, 91, of Amherst, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late John Gray Wilmore.
Born November 11, 1930 in Statesville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late J.C. and Frieda Swaim Hayes and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Hubert Hayes and Dwight Hayes and four sisters, Lillian Thomas, Lois Shore, Louise Long, and Geraldine Ingram.
Doris is survived by three daughters, Karen McKinney of Canton, Ga., Pamela M. Shackelford and Cheryl Allen, both of Madison Heights; two brothers, Wayne Hayes (Kay) of Booneville, N.C. and Alton Hayes of Jonesville, N.C.; a grandson, Adam Shackelford (Whitney); two great-granddaughters, Jocelyn Shackelford and Presleigh Shackelford; one great-grandson, Noah Shackelford; a special friend, Will Henderson of Meals on Wheels, and a host of nieces and nephews, who were very dear to her heart. She was not just an aunt, but a mother figure to many. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed.
Doris spent 40 years in the banking industry. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid sports fan, her favorites were Coach K of the Duke Blue Devils and race car driver, Jeff Gordon. Doris made the best pecan pie, ever. She was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church.
Due to the holidays, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. The family will receive friends, for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12 p.m.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Madison Heights Baptist Church or Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, P.O. Box 1390, Lynchburg, VA 24505.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 21, 2021.